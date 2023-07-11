Tread carefully on Saudi’s job offer for Kenya nurses

The allure of working abroad has often resulted in death, pain and suffering for Kenyans, especially in the Middle East. This is why the latest plan to send Kenyan nurses to Saudi Arabia is already raising eyebrows. Remember, there is a shortage of health workers locally, and this is why even allowing the nurses and midwives to go abroad is a huge sacrifice by the country.

Saudi Arabia has asked Kenyan nurses and midwives to apply for jobs online after the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection confirmed the vacancies. The State Department for Labour and Skills Development says there is an arrangement between the two countries to ensure the safety of the Kenya workers. It is, of course, a mouth-watering deal, as the nurses will sign renewable one-year contracts, pocketing a tidy Sh176,000 a month.

However, Saudi Arabia has gained notoriety for the mistreatment of Kenyan workers, some of whom have been assaulted by employers and even killed. Though the Saudi offer may be a godsend for the more than 30,000 desperate members of the National Nurses Association of Kenya, the union also has misgivings about it.

However, this Saudi deal comes after another one that was entered into with the United Kingdom, following a bilateral agreement signed with Kenya in July 2021. This created vacancies for 20,000 Kenyans to be recruited over a three-year period. The first batch of Kenyans left for the UK last year, and are said to be doing well. It will be interesting to know whether the UK arrangement is still on or has stalled.

The nurses’ union’s apprehension about this Saudi deal should not be just brushed aside. This matter must be handled with caution to avoid creating a huge scandal.

But even if the contractual issues are firmed up, the Kenyans going to Saudi Arabia will need counselling on a culture clash and other challenges, as they will definitely have heard about the tales of Kenyans stark who returned home in coffins or after being critically injured.