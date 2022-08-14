Transition team is vital

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has given the country an assurance that the process of handing over the leadership mantle to the new president is already underway.

This has been seamlessly executed in the past, and this year’s change at the helm of the nation should be no exception.

As the candidates and their supporters engage in mind-games and trade allegations over the just-ended elections, the Assumption of Office of the President Committee, which Dr Kinyua chairs, several days ago briefed the media on preparations for the transition of power to the next President.

The team’s core mandate is to facilitate a smooth changeover to the incoming administration.

To enable Kenyans to fully follow the proceedings, and welcome the new Head of State, the swearing-in date will be declared a public holiday.

The committee has also promised periodic updates on the process, which begins in earnest once the President-elect is named.

It is this committee that will organise security and allocate the personnel and facilities required by the new leader.

It will also facilitate the briefing of the President-elect by the various public officers and organise the swearing-in ceremony.

The composition of the team confirms its crucial status. Besides Dr Kinyua, the other members include Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Chief of General Staff Robert Kibochi and National Intelligence Service Director-General Philip Kameru.

This committee is anchored in the Assumption of the Office of the President Act21 of 2012 and Article 141 of the Constitution.

Without such a legal arrangement, the likelihood of haphazard arrangements with the risk of confusion cannot be ruled out.

The handover is an opportunity for the Civil Service to demonstrate its neutrality.

It does not matter which of the candidates any of the transition team officers might have preferred.