Trace source of guns used in bandit attacks

Insecurity has for far too long dogged the North Rift and other northern regions. Often disguised as the so-called traditional pastime of cattle rustling, it is, in fact, robbery with violence and has had devastating effects. This is the bandit-infested lawless territory where armed gangs terrorise locals with impunity, killing many of them and stealing livestock.

However, it has increasingly dawned on the authorities that behind the violent façade is a lucrative business. Indeed, this explains how the bandits wield sophisticated automatic weapons, sometimes outgunning and overpowering the well-trained and equipped security personnel in gunfights.

This is what has prompted the government to launch an investigation into the source of the weapons fuelling the banditry and cattle rustling, particularly in the troubled region. The inquiry will be seeking answers to the menace that afflicts Baringo, West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Samburu counties.

In Baringo alone, since January, more than 30 villagers have been slaughtered and scores driven out of their homes as bandits commandeered their livestock to what must be a ready market. The death toll in the region is over 50. Recent reports show the meat from the animals finds its way to Nairobi and other towns hundreds of kilometres from the remote villages.

Locals also allege that the deadly racket is well-funded by the masterminds and the raiders are supplied with weapons by a helicopter that has often been spotted flying over and landing in the affected areas. The big question the team will be seeking to answer is where the deadly firepower and ammunition the criminals use comes from and who has trained them to handle the weapons. The guns recovered from the raiders so far include two AK-47 rifles, two G3s and an M16 rifle.