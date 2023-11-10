Tough World Cup test ahead

National football team coach Engin Firat has named his 28-man provisional squad, setting the momentum ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Africa qualifiers that start next week.

The Harambee Stars meet Gabon in Libreville on Thursday before taking on the Seychelles on November 20 in Abidjan, in Group ‘F’ fixtures that also involve Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia and Burundi.

The qualifiers are split into nine groups of six teams each with the winner of each group qualifying automatically to the finals that will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Four best group runners-up will then contest in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs involving six teams.

These play-offs will then decide the last two Fifa World Cup berths. Fifa’s move to increase the number of African nations p from five to nine gives Kenya a more realistic chance of qualifying, but Stars will need extra effort to progress.

While wishing the team all the best in the qualification campaign, we hope that Football Federation of Kenya (FKF), the government and all stakeholders will stop at nothing to give the Stars the best of preparations. During the 2022 Fifa World Cup Africa qualifiers, Kenya, under Firat, finished third in Group ‘E’ behind Mali and Uganda.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia reached the finals held in Qatar, where Morocco made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals. This is a long campaign that will need proper planning and execution. We must ensure that players’ interests are at the centre of everything.