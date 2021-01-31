Tough task for sports chiefs

It’s all systems go after the government named both the steering and local organising committees for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships scheduled for Nairobi from August 17 to 22 this year.

According to the Kenya Gazette notice issued on Friday, Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei will head the LOC.

Entrepreneur Mike Rabar, who was retained as the championships’ chief executive officer, will double as secretary to the Steering Committee. The CS will chair the Steering Committee with Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan, assisted by Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo.

The tenure of the Steering Committee members will run from September 1, 2020 to November 22, 2021 while that of the LOC will be from April 1, 2021 to September 22, 2021.

It goes without saying that the committees’ work is cut out for them: They have no choice but deliver an impeccable event, even surpassing the successful 2017 World U-18 Championships, whose success saw World Athletics hand Nairobi another opportunity to organise one of its age-group competitions.

Biggest track and field competition

The World U-20 Championships come at a time when Nairobi is also bidding to host the world’s biggest track and field competition, the World Championships, in 2025.

Nairobi’s chances when World Athletics picks the winning bid in December will largely depend on its hosting of the U-20 championships.

With Kenya preparing to host as well as travel to many sporting events this season — including the Tokyo Olympic Games, WRC Safari Rally, Kenya Open Golf Championships, African Athletics Championships and the Kip Keino Classic — both the Steering Committee and LOC teams must not lose focus.

They should incorporate the thoughts and experiences of former athletes and other individuals experienced in global track and field operations, especially given that most of the members in these committees are “outsiders” in athletics.

Ms Amina should also move with haste to gazette the Steering Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games so as to help kick-start preparations, which are already late.