Tough job begins after Form One placement

One of the most significant steps in the lives of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidates is the Form One placement that has just been completed. This is precisely why there has been some anxiety as the students and their parents and teachers eagerly waited to confirm the schools in which the young people will spend their next four years of study.

This is the moment that the candidates have been looking forward to since Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the KCPE exam results a fortnight ago. Many of them will be happy to get their dream schools but even those who will not be so lucky can begin to get used to and accept those that they will be enrolled in. In the end, what really matters is hard work to maintain the tempo they set to excel in the tests. They should not sulk about failing to join their dream school.

Some 1.2 million candidates sat the KCPE exam and are all expected to join Form One from May 3, after schools reopen on April 25, for the first term of the new academic year, thanks to the 100 per cent school transition policy. During this selection, 38,797 candidates have been placed in the national schools, 214,960 in extra-county, 258,456 in county, 726, 311 in sub-county and 2,045 in special needs schools.

The top KCPE exam performers, and even the majority average students, will be consoled by Prof Magoha’s assurance that the Form One selection, whose results he announced yesterday, was conducted in a free and fair manner. The computerised system used in the placement is the best assurance yet that all the candidates will get good schools, depending on their performance in the exam.

To ease access and convenience for the candidates and their families, they can easily check their selection by sending an SMS to the mobile short code provided or visiting the Ministry of Education’s website.

However, in a more deliberate effort to enhance equity, some affirmative action has been applied in the Form One selection in favour of the bright learners in the informal urban settlements and marginalised counties. It is an avenue through which some end up in good national students with lower marks than their counterparts from the better-endowed regions. They have, in the past, gone ahead to prove their mettle.

Free primary education

The top national schools — such as Alliance Boys, Alliance Girls, Kenya High, Mang’u, Pangani Girls, Moi Girls-Eldoret and Starehe Boys Centre and School — are always eyed by many of the candidates and their parents. However, other centres of excellence have emerged in recent years in other parts of the country and the learners who join them are also assured of doing well in the Form Four exam.

The stage is now set for this new lot to join secondary schools, which will come under intense pressure from the recent upsurge in enrolment that has been occasioned by the free primary education (FPE) system. It is a major challenge and, therefore, the introduction of the FPE is a great decision to enable the majority of youth to gain an education up to the secondary school level and improve the quality of manpower available in the country. An educated populace is better equipped to make decisions for socioeconomic development.

The country continues to grapple with the 100 per cent transition policy that has been dogged by congestion due to lack of sufficient facilities and other school infrastructure and equipment. Even more pressing is a perennial teacher shortage that afflicts the entire country but is much worse in the remote marginalised regions.

There is also the problem of the high dropout rate in some areas due to parents’ inability to pay school fees. The government deserves kudos for coming up with initiatives such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) that provide bursaries to keep students from humble backgrounds in school. They should be expanded and enhanced.

Inasmuch as joining a ‘good’ school and continuing to climb the academic ladder is important, there are alternatives to academic pursuit that also need to be explored. The Education ministry has done quite well in reviving technical skills training by developing and equipping technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions to hone employable skills particularly among young people.