Top candidates’ pledge on elections welcome

There are good signals from the two leading presidential candidates that should help to ease tension after Kenyans go to the polls on Tuesday. It is an assurance that both are committed to having peaceful, free and fair elections. Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga have given indications that however stiff the competition for votes may be, there is no need for hatred and enmity.

Former Prime Minister Odinga has pledged to continue with his “handshake doctrine” by reaching out to his main competitor whether he wins or loses, emphasising the need to embrace reconciliation. For his part, Dr Ruto says he will only shake hands with his Azimio counterpart to demonstrate that the two are civilised leaders. It is important that the country remains united irrespective of whoever wins the presidential poll.

Despite waging spirited and divisive election campaigns, both have several times stated that they are ready to accept the voters’ verdict and concede defeat. Dr Ruto has even pledged to call Mr Odinga for a cup of tea. Elections have over the years been dreaded for pushing the country to the brink of disaster. This should not happen, as elections are held every five years and losers have a chance to rebrand themselves and give it another try. Kenyans are hoping that this year’s vote will be different, as the campaigns have been generally peaceful.

Elections need not be a matter of life and death. And it gets even more ridiculous when people who have worked closely together in the past go into different camps and wage war against one another.

Supporters are just waiting for the cue from their leaders to cause mayhem or forge reconciliation. The candidates have had sufficient time to sell their policies and manifestos and woo the voters. They should now wait for the results and either accept them or if they are not satisfied, seek legal redress.