To secure polls, police need public support 

With just about two weeks to go before the elections, security is vital.

Elections always present serious challenges for the police and the administration.

Some candidates instigate violence, hoping to gain some undue advantage over their opponents.

The code of conduct candidates sign in the run-up to elections is vital.

They have sworn not to instigate violence, use hate speech or engage in intimidation.

The security agencies and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must ensure the candidates live up to that sworn commitment.

There is a need to enhance safety before, during and after the elections.

Victors may celebrate, but not by excessively taunting and humiliating losers.

For their part, the latter should accept defeat and wait to fight another day, or if they have genuine complaints about the election, seek legal redress in court.

Security officers

The National Police Service has pledged to deploy 150,000 officers to provide security during this election.

The officers will be backed up by others from the Prisons Service, the National Youth Service, Kenya Wildlife Service and the Kenya Forest Service, who have also been trained on election security.

This has been tailored to address the shortcomings witnessed during the 2017 elections.

Indeed, police have in past elections been criticised for using excessive force and misconduct.

Hopefully, this will not happen again. They should also work with the IEBC to investigate electoral malpractices.

It is important that the police promptly respond to reported incidents.

The public must also maintain the peace and cooperate with the officers. Police cannot be everywhere.

They also need information from the public to take appropriate action.

Police should monitor the activities of gangs, goons and hirelings working at the behest of some wayward politicians and take the necessary action.