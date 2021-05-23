Time we resolved public university funding issue

The question of funding public universities has persisted for a long time because of lack of courage to confront some painful truths. These are the cost of university education and who should fund it.

Yet, as we procrastinate, funding to the institutions is consistently declining due to competing national needs. The hard reality is that the government cannot meet all the funding needs of public universities.

In the proposed budget for the next financial year, the government has slashed allocation to universities by about Sh10 billion: They will receive Sh99 billion, down from Sh109 billion this year. This is happening at a time when university enrolment is rising, necessitating increased funding.

For universities to operate optimally and offer quality education, they must be adequately funded. The question is, who should do that? This pushes the burden on students and their parents or guardians.

Historically, the government has funded public university education and socialised citizens to believe it is not their business to pay fees at that level. But this was only tenable in the immediate post-independence years. Times have changed.

In the early 1990s, the government introduced cost-sharing in public universities under the structural adjustment programmes (SAPs) pushed by The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Even then, the cost burden on parents was minimal. This is the situation that obtains to date, despite changed socioeconomic and political realities.

Related to this, we have to address the question of the actual cost of offering degree programmes. University managers have proposed a funding model referred to as differentiated unit cost, where the fee is pegged on the real value of a degree course. At present, universities charge uniform fees of Sh120,000 annually, out of which the government pays Sh70,000 directly to the institutions and students pay the balance. This is unrealistic.