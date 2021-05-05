Time to turn the corner, hunt together as a pack

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s visit to Kenya this week has opened a new chapter and served to cement relations between the two neighbouring countries.

During the visit, Kenya and Tanzania signed a raft of agreements, among them transportation of gas and collaboration on cultural, social and art projects.

Major projects targeted in this collaboration is the construction of the Malindi-Bagamoyo Highway and resumption of shipping on Lake Victoria, the latter having stalled for years due to differences between the neighbours.

For a good measure, Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Suluhu agreed to revitalise the defunct Joint Cooperation Commission to address critical and emerging issues that require urgent decision.

These are major developments with significant impact for the region. Kenya and Tanzania have a long history and stand to benefit immensely when they act in concert.

Trading partners

It is unfortunate that the collegial relationship was blunted by fallen leader John Magafuli, who advanced inward-looking policies and created obstacles that pulled back social and economic progress. The contestations between the two countries over trade and non-trade tariffs were absolutely uncalled for.

At the bilateral level, Kenya and Tanzania have potential for expanded investments. Kenya is among the top five trading partners with Tanzania. They share an extended border and have communities that traverse the boundaries. The countries share common heritage. Co-existence is an imperative.

Similarly, the visit provided the impetus for entrenching agreements made at the East African Community, some of which have stalled because of waning political goodwill and suspicion. Core is deepening regional integration and actualising the Common Market Protocol to ease movements of people and goods across the region.