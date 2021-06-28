Time to stop con artists

The ease with which many Kenyans get conned out of money by people promising them heaven on earth is either due to gullibility or sheer greed. This is the only way one can explain how, after highly publicised con games, new tricksters emerge and still find people they can cheat. Many have never learnt from their previous losses or the numerous stories the media covers.

People have been lured by crooked clerics since they believed the latter would not steal from them. Foreign tricksters have fled after fraudulently obtaining money from unsuspecting and trusting Kenyans. And local crooks go underground to let the dust settle only to re-emerge and unleash another scam.

The infamous household names include Ekeza Sacco, whose mastermind lured 78,000 Kenyans to put their hard-earned money in a scheme that collected a cool Sh2.4 billion. The owner had promised to refund the money after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cornered him but all has gone quiet.

There was also Urithi Housing Co-operative. Some 32,000 members, who paid over Sh1 million each, are still waiting for their promised houses. There are several others.

There are also fears that Sh10 billion in investors’ money collected by investment firm, Cytonn, could go down the drain. In 2006, a notorious pyramid scheme known as Deci went down with Sh2.4 billion. Preachers had been used to lure the people who religiously forked out large sums of money.

The regulators, especially the Central Bank of Kenya, DCI and other agencies, have let down the Kenyans who have worked so hard all their lives only to lose their money to these con artists.