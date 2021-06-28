Time to stop con artists

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The ease with which many Kenyans get conned out of money by people promising them heaven on earth is either due to gullibility or sheer greed. This is the only way one can explain how, after highly publicised con games, new tricksters emerge and still find people they can cheat. Many have never learnt from their previous losses or the numerous stories the media covers.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.