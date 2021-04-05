Time to stem the tide of huge appetite for debt

  • The loans come with harsh conditions.
  • Put together, an economy can never grow through loans.

The government’s obsession with debt should alarm the citizens. Constant borrowing to keep the economy afloat is not a viable strategy: It is short-termism and fraught with perils. The country is getting mortgaged and, sooner rather than later, may find itself unable to fulfil its financial commitments.

