Time to stamp out GBV

As the curtain falls on 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence tomorrow, there is hope for a better landscape, henceforth, in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) response and prevention.

Monday’s launch of the Administration of Justice Annual Report (2021-2022) sends a message of hope to survivors to not only seek justice but also hang on till judgment day.

It says the magistrate’s courts recorded 8,498 resolved SGBV cases in the past year. Notwithstanding, 15,745 rape and defilement crimes were reported in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has, however, set the pace for expediting conclusion of SGBV cases with the launch of the first special court in Shanzu, Mombasa, with plans to have similar courts set up countrywide.

Recommendable is the fact that the National Council on the Administration of Justice through the National Standing Committee on Court Users has developed the Standard Operating Guidelines on SGBV Case Management during a Crisis.

This assures Kenyans of the state security agencies’ preparedness in protecting their sons and daughters from all forms of SGBV in times such as Covid-19 pandemic and poll-related chaos.

This campaign period has, however, brought to the fore a crucial aspect to ending SGBV — having a population of healed survivors of SGBV.

During a recent live show on a local TV station that discussed ways to combat SGBV, Childline Kenya Executive Director Martha Sunda said they have established a pattern of child sexual abuse where men who were previously molested top the list of perpetrators.

Her revelation calls for the attention of everyone. The community needs to speak up when one is violated and stop victimising and stigmatising the victim to encourage reporting of the abuse.