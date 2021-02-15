Time to review curfew

What you need to know:

  • The ban on night travel means that long-distance travellers are denied an entire day.
  •  There is no doubt that the curfew is a means to control the spread of the virus

It is almost a year since the government imposed an overnight curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19. The 10pm to 4am movement restriction has had serious economic repercussions as it has drastically cut down on the number of hours that can be used productively.

