Time to review curfew

It is almost a year since the government imposed an overnight curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19. The 10pm to 4am movement restriction has had serious economic repercussions as it has drastically cut down on the number of hours that can be used productively.

One of the most affected industries is transportation. The ban on night travel means that long-distance travellers are denied an entire day. People travelling at night arrive at their destinations early in the morning and can use the whole day to transact business. The critical day-time hours are, therefore, utilised more productively.

There is no doubt that the curfew is a means to control the spread of the virus. However, the coronavirus is now already present in the community and, a year later, it makes sense to review this restriction.

The pandemic may not be over but there are clear indications that the country has flattened the curve. Yesterday and on Sunday, no deaths were reported in the more than 5,000 samples tested.

Sustain vigilance

There were 147 new positive cases from the 2,063 samples tested yesterday with the death toll 1,795 a year later.

The highest positivity rate this year has been 6.8 per cent and the lowest 2.1 per cent. However, the acting director-general of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, has warned that the fight against the disease is not over yet, hence the need to sustain vigilance.

In January, the night curfew was extended to March 12.

When the first local coronavirus case was confirmed in March last year, the government closed down schools, imposed the curfew and banned public gatherings. Some of the measures have since been relaxed, including the reopening of schools on January 4.