Time to push for integrity and honesty in politics

Every election cycle in Kenya produces new political coalitions, each making lofty promises of improved governance, enhanced economic growth and social development.

However, two things happen. First, they disintegrate soon after elections and two, they hardly deliver on the promises. Essentially, the coalitions are vehicles for convenience with no ideological motivation.

The latest exemplification of this pattern is the falling-out in the ruling Jubilee coalition and the splintering of National Super Alliance. Founders of the two coalitions are now engaged in a savage war of attrition.

A new but loose coalition clustering around President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has emerged and the immediate objective is to rally the public to support the Building Bridges Initiative’s (BBI) law review agenda.

However, the deeper reason for its formation is to isolate Deputy President William Ruto and derail his quest for the presidency.

On Thursday, President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga convened a meeting of political leaders, nay ethnic kingpins, ostensibly to thank Members of County Assemblies for passing the BBI Bill. However, the goal was completely different.

The tragedy is that such formations are quickly turned into political parties or coalitions to seek national leadership. Coalitions and political horse-trading are not illegal. However, the challenge is that they are purely used for mass mobilisation and ascension to power, after which they are dumped.

Having been duped for years, the public must ask difficult questions. They have to scrutinise and interrogate objectives of the political formations. Any coalition must justify its existence.