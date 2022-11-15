Time to cut fuel taxes

National Treasury Principal Secretary nominee Chris Kiptoo has promised that the government will review multiple petroleum taxes mainly blamed for the current high fuel prices. This is welcome, especially now that the state has opted to end its fuel subsidy.

Fuel prices affect households and all sectors of the economy directly and we must be realistic when it comes to pricing this sensitive commodity because overtaxed fuel chokes growth and drives up inflation.

It is only sensible that the withdrawal of subsidies is accompanied by a corresponding reduction in taxes, starting with the Sh5 per litre petroleum development levy specifically crafted to fund the subsidy programme.

This conversation should extend to other petroleum taxes and levies, including Road Maintenance Levy and Value Added Tax (VAT), for a balance between revenue generation and sustaining economic growth through manageable taxation.

When the government significantly increased petroleum taxes and levies about two years ago, global oil prices were in the lowly $50-60 (Sh6,100-7,300) price range, compared to about $90 (Sh11,000) yesterday.

The government viewed the low global prices as an opportunity to increase revenue through higher petroleum taxes and levies but with the condition that some of the collections would be reimbursed to the economy through subsidies on the rebounding of world prices.

At the time of the petroleum tax raises, consumer prices were similarly low and fairly affordable to the economy. A lot has since changed with the country’s inflation hitting a 64-month high of 9.6 per cent last month, pushed up by expensive food, transport and household commodities.