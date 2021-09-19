Time to build the sprints

The discussion on what Kenya should do to develop its performance in the sprints and field events cropped up again after 100 metres sensation Ferdinand Omanyala produced a class act at the Absa Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

Omanyala clocked 9.77 seconds — the second-fastest time this season and also a new national and African record at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi at the weekend. He finished second, behind 2015 world bronze medallist Trayvon Bromwell (9.96 seconds) of the US, and beat his idol, two-time world champion Justin Gatlin (10.03 seconds), also from the US, who was third. The previous African record of 8.84 seconds was held by South Africa’s Akani Simbine while Omanyala held the 9.86 seconds Kenyan record.

The performance by the University of Nairobi student, who last month, in Europe, became the first Kenyan to run under 10 seconds, is a manifestation of the country’s rich and untapped talent in short races, which need nurturing and prudent management. Upon his arrival, Gatlin said Kenya should explore other races apart from middle- and long distance ones. He said Omanyala and 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego’s performances show Kenya has great potential.

The Kip Keino Classic attracted top athletes in track and field events. This is a wake-up call to Athletics Kenya officials and the government to put in place proper infrastructure.

Olympic hammer throw champion Wojciech Nowicki, of Poland, and compatriot, two-time world champion Paweł Fajdek brought their rivalry to Nairobi. This gave the event a major boost and should motivate Kenyan throwers to step up their game. Scandinavian countries have well-developed structures for the field event which Kenya should emulate.