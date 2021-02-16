Time ripe to actualise the AfCFTA agreement

When African leaders signed an agreement in Rwanda three years ago to facilitate free trade across the continent, they set the stage for unique collaboration and partnership that would boost regional economies.

Establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was a culmination of a long journey that started in the 1970s. In the intervening period, African countries established regional trading blocs, but which have recorded mixed results.

The new continental body was intended to boost intra-African trade, promote industrial development and enhance competitiveness. It was primed as one of the strategies to deepen regional integration and enhance local investments.

Free trade allows easy labour movement, offering a solution to pervasive youth unemployment in the continent.

Indeed, experience from other parts of the world, like the European Union, demonstrate the socioeconomic benefits of regional trading bodies. Regional integration goes beyond trade to encompass education, health and other social benefits.

Free trade

With the AfCFTA pact, African countries committed to roll out free trade arrangements this year.

Last August, Ghana handed over a building to host AfCFTA secretariat to the African Union. However, there hasn’t been much progress.

Understandably, the world is grappling with year-long coronavirus pandemic that has slowed down activities, particularly hampering foreign travel and, subsequently, logistics and value chains.

However, it is time to begin making concrete steps to actualise this grand dream. For instance, there are legal instruments that should be adopted to facilitate trade.