Time to rein in political leaders who fan violence

Recent developments in the political scene are quite worrying. Violence is creeping fast and furious with grave consequences. Intolerance, hate and threats have become the currency.

Politicians have failed to learn to conduct their campaigns peacefully. The practice is to balkanise the country, lock out opponents from certain regions and plant deep seeds of hatred for those with opposing views.

Not that the politicians have strong convictions on any view, anyway. They espouse different views at any given time, shift perspectives and alliances at every turn. Survival is the driving force.

Yet the country has gone through tumultuous moments in the past. The worst was in 2007/2008, when the country went up in flames following a botched presidential election. Hundreds lost lives and property.

The scars have never healed. But that seems not to deter the politicians from fomenting chaos. Paradoxically, several initiatives have been pursued, including enacting the current Constitution, to cure the maladies that precipitate the chaos.

Constitutional review

At present, the country is at the threshold of constitutional review predicated on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and whose overriding objective is to promote peace, harmony and national cohesion. But now, it has turned out to be the locus for political contestation and the attendant violence.

What happened in Githurai, in the outskirts of Nairobi, this week, when rowdy youths attempted to disrupt a rally presided over by Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, is a taste of the increasing acts of violence. Rival political formations would be plotting and attacking opponents and the situation is likely to degenerate into mayhem.

Political leaders have to be brought to account. They cannot be allowed to preside over acts of violence in pursuit of selfish interests. Security agencies should act fast to avert the country’s slide to chaos.

If the trend continues unabated, then the country is bound to crash badly as it heads towards next year’s general election, when President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to constitutionally leave office after his two terms end.