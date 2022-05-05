Tighten food safety controls

Health and standards authorities in Kenya need to up the ante in the wake of a trend where imported foods are increasingly getting flagged and mopped up from the market over safety concerns.

Data shows that since October last year, specific brands of chocolate, processed soft drinks and noodles have been removed from the shelves in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) region after they were found to contain potentially harmful aflatoxin levels.

In the latest development, the Comesa Competition Commission (CCC) has warned against consumption of some flavoured instant noodles after they were recalled from the Egyptian market on Tuesday this week.

More than 733,340 cartons of noodles were recalled after the Food and Safety Authority of Egypt found that they contained very high levels of aflatoxins and pesticide residues. This comes barely a month after the CCC raised another red flag after the products of an Italian candy manufacturer were recalled from the market in Europe and the United States.

And while the Kenya Bureau of Standards has given the locally stocked products of the Italian firm a clean bill of health, there is need to heighten surveillance not only over imported food products, but locally produced foodstuff as well.

It must worry the state agencies concerned with safety standards that while foreign countries have tightened controls to ascertain the safety of food products being exported into their territories, a lot of even what is rejected for the export market locally goes unaccounted-for.