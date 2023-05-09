Tighten cybersecurity

The report that Kabarak University has been trying to recover its Facebook account after it was taken over by a hacker is the latest in a series of red flags over data and cybersecurity in Kenya.

The university has reportedly sought the help of Meta, the California-based holding company that owns Facebook after the hacker vowed not to reinstate the account.

The attack is a wake-up call for the country to tighten its data and cybersecurity systems to cushion digital platforms operated by businesses and individuals from online criminals. For, the digital space is the next frontier for innovation and entrepreneurship, not just in Kenya, but globally.

The ICT ministry, Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), security agencies and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner should work together to ensure that private data is protected. In addition, there must be foolproof systems to prevent unauthorised access to private data and social networks.

That there is a yawning gap between the technical capabilities of cyber criminals and the in-house skills within the law enforcement agencies has been laid bare by the fact that the Kabarak attack has gone on for days with no evidence that the matter could be contained locally. This calls for upskilling of the security agencies to enable them to track down cybercriminals and bring them to account to deter future attacks.

The attack comes just weeks after Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity firm, released a report that indicates Kenya’s cybercrime-related losses reached Sh3.6 billion in 2022. These grim statistics have further been borne out by the numerous complaints filed by bank customers about unauthorised access and withdrawal of money from their accounts.