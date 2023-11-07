Tighten building plan approvals for safety

The increasing cases of buildings under construction collapsing in Nairobi and its outskirts have been rightly blamed on shoddy workmanship and other shortcomings. But there is more to the incidents, some of which have claimed lives than meets the eye.

Squarely to blame is suspect construction plan approvals thanks to the greasing of the palms of wayward officials by owners and contractors keen to cut corners and make savings. Due to this greed, many such death traps have been sanctioned.

Crooked developers collude with rogue City Hall officials to dodge the National Construction Authority (NCA) scrutiny and by-pass approvals. Thus, the officials enable the construction of bogus structures that endanger tenants and passers-by.

Even where the NCA has identified shortcomings and condemned buildings under construction for not meeting the standards, the orders have been ignored, the selfish actions leading to the collapse of the faulty buildings.

The City County Planning Committee has fingered a tug-of-war with the Architectural Association of Kenya over building approvals. Witnesses have told the committee that the automatic approvals system has been sabotaged, necessitating manual processing through which officials solicit bribes of up to Sh500,000 to circumvent the requirements. Some developers bribe to get the red NCA marking erased and go on to complete buildings that have been condemned.

The authority has, for years, blamed poor expertise, workmanship and ignorance for the collapse of buildings under construction after the owners got shady approvals. It says poor workmanship, at 35 per cent, is the highest cause of collapsed buildings. The use of substandard construction materials accounts for 28 per cent and unprofessional and unethical conduct of contractors 34 per cent.