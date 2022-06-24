Thrash out concerns on digital voter register

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must not leave anything to chance in its preparations for the August 9 General Election. This is important for it to deliver free and fair elections, as it has pledged.

The IEBC owes Kenyans a duty of care and responsibility, as it holds the vital mandate of enabling them to freely participate in the choice of their leaders.

One of the issues of concern among the leading coalitions, parties and individual candidates is the outlawing of manual voter registers on the polling day.

Chairperson Wafula Chebukati says digital registers will be used to prevent malpractices such as multiple voting, manipulation of kits, abnormal turnouts in some areas and collusion with wayward electoral officials to enable illegal voting.

The IEBC may have good intentions, but the question is what will happen in areas that have no stable mobile phone network or should technology fail or during a power blackout.

It is encouraging that the electoral agency has invited the four presidential candidates – UDA candidate William Ruto, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah and Mr David Waihiga of Agano Party – to a meeting next Wednesday to discuss its decision. In the past, the manual register has been a valuable back-up in case of technological hitches.

During the 2017 General Election, the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (Kiems) kits failed. Therefore, there is a need for sufficient and tested contingency plans to ensure that no voter is disenfranchised. Such measures must be made public.