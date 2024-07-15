Thoroughly probe killings

It is commendable that police investigators have moved swiftly and arrested a man they believe is a key suspect in the shocking discovery of mutilated bodies in a Nairobi quarry.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief Mohammed Amin says the suspect has already confessed to killing 42 women, including his own wife in just two years.

This comes just a few days after President William Ruto called for a speedy investigation into the macabre killings, assuring the country that those responsible would be brought to book.

However, Mr Amin’s rush to declare that “we are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer with no respect for human life”, may be too rushy.

It is not possible that the DCI could have within such a short time carried out the required analysis to arrive at the conclusion that the suspect is a “psychopathic serial killer”.

Shocking killings

This investigation must be meticulously carried out to yield tangible evidence to explain the killings that have shocked the nation. Nearly 10 mutilated bodies stashed in bags have been retrieved from the disused quarry.

The police should not get overly excited about their possible breakthrough and ignore or neglect other links. This matter has already raised many questions. Is it really possible that this one person is responsible for all the deaths and has killed people since 2022 under the very nose of the police?

These bodies were dumped near a police station. How could a crime of such a magnitude have gone on for so long without police getting wind of it? It is unbelievable. There is more to it than what the DCI chief would like us to believe.

Many people are skeptical about the DCI findings because of suspicion due to the recent abductions and killing of Gen Z protesters.