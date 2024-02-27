Thoroughly probe insider racket in the counties

Counties have, since their advent just over a decade ago, been credited with enabling impressive development across the country. This has been made possible through the highest transfer of resources from the centre to the grassroots, thanks to devolution.

However, it is also acknowledged that some of the bad habits of the old system such as corruption have also been devolved. This is why there is a need for greater scrutiny and decisive measures to stop the rot before it sinks deeper. Graft is increasingly diverting resources from development programmes into the pockets of a few crooked people. It is made possible through collusion between outsiders and wayward insiders, including some holders of key decision making positions.

A new Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigation has revealed some of the loopholes unscrupulous county employees use to steal from the public. The biggest victims of the scam are genuine suppliers and contractors.

One, for example, won a Sh100 million contract to supply stationery for a year and took out a bank loan. He has since been taken round in circles over his payment as his loan accrues interest. Now, his property risks being auctioned. He is just one of those suppliers who have found themselves in the soup.

The EACC has revealed that the growing pending bills in the counties are deliberate and the result of a new racket. Junior county officers, interns and relatives of some big wigs are used to register briefcase companies that are then used to siphon billions in taxpayers’ funds. Only the suppliers willing to pay kickbacks and the well-connected ones are paid.

The racket involves cancelling the payments of authentic suppliers and introducing briefcase companies into the Integrated Management Information System (IFMIS). EACC is probing more than half of the 47 counties over this particular racket.

Corruption is thriving in the counties partly due to lack of commitment by governors and senior officials, some of whom are actually beneficiaries of these scams. The EACC should speed up investigations and haul the suspects to court.