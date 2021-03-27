Think beyond lockdowns to curb spread of Covid-19

Exactly a year ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a raft of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Among others, he imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew, declared cessation of movement out of Nairobi and some counties, closed all learning institutions and asked workers to operate from home.

Today, it is critical to look back and assess the journey travelled.

During the year, the economy crashed as businesses collapsed and tax revenues dipped. Companies laid off workers and social travails plagued households due to long periods of lockdown.

Paradoxically, a year later, we are back to where we were last March. On Friday, President Kenyatta decreed a new round of curbs to contain spiralling cases of coronavirus infections and deaths. However, the new containment measures pose serious economic, social and psychological challenges.

Which is the reason we ask that they should be reviewed as soon as the third wave of infections subsides.

Year-long experience

That said, it is questionable if the country and the world learnt much in the past year. Covid-19 control protocols have forced people to change modes of interactions. Social distancing, hygiene procedures and self-protection have become the norm. However, challenges persist, including violation of protocols.

The year-long experience with coronavirus has been painful. Families and communities have been devastated by the disease and deaths. Health facilities have been stretched to the limits.

Whereas the government rolled out initiatives to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, challenges abound. Stimulus packages failed to cushion businesses. Economic safety nets such as tax waivers were later withdrawn, exposing citizens to the vagaries of a hostile market. Promises on expansion of health facilities were not fulfilled, especially in the counties.