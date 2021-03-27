Think beyond lockdowns to curb spread of Covid-19

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • On Friday, President Kenyatta decreed a new round of curbs to contain spiralling cases of coronavirus infections and deaths.
  • However, the new containment measures pose serious economic, social and psychological challenges.

Exactly a year ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a raft of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Among others, he imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew, declared cessation of movement out of Nairobi and some counties, closed all learning institutions and asked workers to operate from home.

