There’s need to level the election funding ground

Political leaders have kicked up a storm over the new regulations on election campaign financing, arguing that they were formulated without proper consultation and submitted to Parliament discreetly to avoid scrutiny. This is not surprising. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is prone to controversy. However, there are critical issues to deal with here.

The first is the need to regulate financing of election campaigns to create sanity and fairness in the exercise. Lack of regulation on campaign funding allows for electoral fraud. Candidates are forced to spend huge sums of money on campaigns, making it an expensive venture. The converse is that it promotes theft of public resources as politicians seek to recoup money spent on elections. Reports abound of MPs misusing public funds, such as Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and education bursaries, with which they buy voters.

An expensive election perverts justice and democracy. It pushes the threshold and locks out potentially good leaders who are not well-endowed financially. Admittedly, an electoral process that disadvantages a section of society is unfair.

The second is that the regulations have been the subject of debate for quite a while but they have never been implemented due to vested interests. Politicians are averse to the rules and always employ every trick in the book to forestall them. This is what is happening as the MPs gang up against the rules.

Third is the question whether the campaign funding limits are realistic and whether IEBC has the capacity to implement them. According to the regulations, funding for the presidential campaign should not exceed Sh4.4 billion per candidate and while that of MP is capped at Sh123 million. Since campaigns take different forms and patterns, including harambee contributions, it is difficult to determine the exact amount a candidate puts in the vote-hunting venture.