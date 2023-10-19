There is little to celebrate as economic woes deepen

Today is Mashujaa Day, October 20, which is an occasion to celebrate the heroes who fought colonialism and others who have done exemplary things for Kenyan.

It should be a moment to savour the achievements during the six decades of Independence. But it comes as Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

The high cost of living and rising fuel prices have made the lives of the majority miserable. There is little to justify merrymaking.

President William Ruto will be leading the celebrations as he marks his first year at the helm of the nation. It has not been easy for his Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration and it calls for a tough balancing act.

Sadly for him, he was upbeat and made firm promises on taking office. Candidate Ruto is on record as promising to lower the cost of unga (maize flour) and other basic commodities soon after being sworn in.

That did not happen. Instead, life is increasingly difficult for most Kenyans, who feel they have been taken for a ride.

The President is also engaging the Opposition in the bilateral talks to defuse the tension from last year’s election dispute. That the talks are ongoing indicates progress, where one of the key issues is reconstituting the electoral commission.

The country is in the grip of corruption, a huge public debt and skyrocketing prices of household goods, which have made the lives of many unbearable. They, of course, still hope the President will help them out, if the spirit of Mashujaa Day.

The shilling has continued to weaken while Valued Added Tax on fuel was doubled to 16 per cent, consequently driving up the costs of most products and services. Workers are also taking home much less as a result of the 1.5 per cent housing levy and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) deductions.