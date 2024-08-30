There is hope for Kenya

As the World Athletics Under-20 Championships draw to a close today in Lima, Peru, we would like to wish Team Kenya a strong finish to the junior event.

Going into last night’s program, the country had collected three medals; a gold, a silver and bronze medal with the team facing a hard task to surpass the previous 2022 championships in Cali, Colombia of 10 medals - three gold, three silver, and four bronze.

What is perturbing is that the country is continuously losing its grip in what was traditionally their races not only in this junior event but senior races too.

The Lima championships come in the wake of the Paris Olympic Games where the face-saving efforts by Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi were celebrated.

Kipyegon made history as the first woman to seal a hat-trick in 1,500m, Chebet was the first woman to claim a double in 5,000m and 10,000m while Wanyonyi made it five in a row in men’s 800m for Kenya.

The truth of the matter is that there was a drop in performance as compared to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that were delayed to 2021 because of Covid-19.

The country might have lost women’s 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m in Lima but the juniors really must stay focused in order to perform in the remaining races and rescue some pride.

Kipyegon, Chebet and Wanyonyi and are some of the athletes that went through junior ranks hence Athletics Kenya should endeavour to create a leeway for smooth transitio.

There should be hope for youngsters like Andrew Kiptoo, who won the men's 5,000m, the only gold medal for the country, last night in Lima.

In December last year, the government, through the “Talanta Hela” initiative, allocated Sh192million to 42 athletics camps that were set across the country.