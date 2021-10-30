The youth should register as voters

By  Editorial

Many eligible youngsters who are being targeted to register for the forthcoming polls have bluntly refused to be enlisted.

Not only do they risk being marginalised, but critically, lose a golden opportunity to make a decision on the future of the country.

The apathy among the youth to register as voters in readiness for next year’s General Election is quite alarming. As reported this past week, many eligible youngsters who are being targeted to register for the forthcoming polls have bluntly refused to be enlisted.

