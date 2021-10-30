The youth should register as voters

The apathy among the youth to register as voters in readiness for next year’s General Election is quite alarming. As reported this past week, many eligible youngsters who are being targeted to register for the forthcoming polls have bluntly refused to be enlisted.

This is worrying. The youth cannot afford to sit outside politics and governance structures. Not only do they risk being marginalised, but critically, lose a golden opportunity to make a decision on the future of the country.

The conventional wisdom is that the future belongs to the youth. In Kenya, the youth currently constitutes more than 70 per cent of the population. As a single entity, the youth are a powerful segment of the demographics and have the capacity to influence the country’s socio-economic and political direction.

Sending out message

Indeed, it is projected that the outcomes of the elections will be determined by the youth vote. They have the numbers and capacity to influence the voting pattern and for that matter, make decisions on national leadership. This is why all presidential aspirants and candidates for other positions are targeting the youth; giving promises of plans for the young people and going out of their way to reach them where they are.

However, there is a message the youth are sending out. They are disillusioned with politics and political players. They have lost faith on the adult population, which has messed up the economy and poisoned politics. The young people get disenchanted when they see adults causing violence, or insulting and abusing each other on the platform.