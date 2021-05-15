The right place to challenge ruling is in higher courts

The High Court judgment that annulled the constitutional reform process has elicited praise and criticism in equal measure. Granted, the verdict has far-reaching ramifications and, therefore, such reactions were expected. It has sparked a healthy public debate that is essential for democracy. Everyone is entitled to own opinion, which should be heard and respected.

However, we are concerned at personalised attacks on the High Court judges and the Judiciary. A section of political leaders and promoters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have trained their guns on the Judiciary, accusing judges of activism and disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta. This is common practice whenever the political elite feels offended by court decisions.

One of the fundamental pillars of the Constitution 2010 is separation and devolution of powers. It fortifies independence of institutions and the underlying philosophy is that democracy is best served when various agencies of government work unfettered.

Sound legal reasoning

Substantive issues get lost when legal matters are politicised. Which is not to say the ruling was perfect. Indeed, some of the declarations show the court may have over-reached itself.

However, such matters cannot be prosecuted at political platforms. Rather than blast the judges at press conferences or political rallies, the aggrieved parties should seek redress at the Court of Appeal and ultimately the Supreme Court.