The right place to challenge ruling is in higher courts

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • We are concerned at personalised attacks on the High Court judges and the Judiciary.
  • A section of political leaders and promoters of the BBI have trained their guns on the Judiciary, accusing judges of activism and disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The High Court judgment that annulled the constitutional reform process has elicited praise and criticism in equal measure. Granted, the verdict has far-reaching ramifications and, therefore, such reactions were expected. It has sparked a healthy public debate that is essential for democracy. Everyone is entitled to own opinion, which should be heard and respected.

