The joy of good results and exam challenges

The anxiety over the delayed release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination has finally given way to countrywide celebrations.

The majority of the candidates and their schools are happy with their performances in this key exam that will determine the future of these young women and men.

Those who have any complaints about the results can now file them and, hopefully, the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and the Ministry of Education will quickly resolve any disputes. For those who have excelled, there should be a clear path to admission to university to pursue courses of their choice.

Others will join tertiary colleges or TVETs for skills training that eventually lead to employment after obtaining certificate and diploma qualifications.

There has been confusion in the past over university course choices. The students need proper guidance. This is why universities have an orientation period to reflect on, switch career choices or make adjustments.

Funding dispute

Many students and their parents will be hoping that the current funding dispute will soon be resolved. This highest number of university qualifiers in eight years presents a headache for the government that is already struggling to finance education.

Of the 962,512 candidates, 480,310 were male, while 482,202 were female. Also, more girls than boys sat the exams since the first tests in 1989.There are three more classes left before the KCSE examination is phased out in 2027 to pave the way for competency-based assessment.

Not savouring the joyful moment, though, are 840 candidates, whose results have been cancelled due to malpractices. Some 2,899 candidates have had their results withheld by the Knec pending investigations. On a brighter note, there has been a significant improvement in 17 out of 30 subjects.