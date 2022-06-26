The gold rush has begun

The war drums were sounded when Kenya picked two strong teams for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games at the Moi International Sports Centre. On Saturday, Athletics Kenya (AK) selected 47 athletes for the global competition slated for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States, and a similar number for the Commonwealth Games due for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England, in the United Kingdom. The very competitive and thrilling two-day event also had good times set.

The World Athletics anti-doping rules and qualifying standards might have locked out potential medallists from the world event but they found solace in being picked for the ‘Club’ Games. Some of the athletes who won at the trials but had to settle for the Commonwealth slot are World Half Marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie, who won the 10,000 metres race but didn’t meet the qualifying time, Selah Jepleting in 5,000m and Amos Serem in the 3,000m steeplechase.

The hard work began with the selection but we believe the teams are in the safe hands of two of the most experienced coaches, James Mwithiga and Julius Kirwa. Let the selected athletes work hard and display high standards of discipline and competition, especially those doubling in the two events.

Notably, Kenya’s dominance in long distance races has waned in recent years. The country is yet to win the men’s 5,000m since Benjamin Limo’s exploits in 2005 while Charles Kamathi won the 10,000m world title for Kenya last in 2001. Kenya last won the Commonwealth men’s 10,000m title through Wilberforce Talel, at the 2002 games. It held its last Commonwealth men’s marathon record in 2010 and 5,000m in 2014.

It’s good that AK have met athletes and coaches in the middle- and long-distance races in a bid to seek a remedy to the situation. We hope the much-desired results will be achieved.