The courts said it again: IEBC must be legitimate

Last week’s Court of Appeal judgment on the constitutional review process, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), has shone the spotlight on the electoral commission and underscored the urgency to streamline its operations. It underlined the urgency to constitute a full commission to legitimise its activities.

In the verdict, the appellate court declared that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cannot transact business with less than half of its members. For good measure, the second highest court explained that IEBC may be constitutionally constituted with three commissioners but that does not give it legitimacy to conduct business.

Precisely, therefore, IEBC is improperly constituted with three commissioners since four others exited unceremoniously after the contested 2017 General Election. This contradicted an earlier ruling by a lower court that IEBC was properly constituted even with just three commissioners.

Under scrutiny is the legitimacy of 26 by-elections held in the intervening period, when the commission was operating with only three commissioners.

Further, the commission has made several policies which will now come up for interrogation. Among them is the recent publication of election guidelines that contain regulations on election financing, which has, in itself, drawn fierce debate.

In particular, the regulations risk being thrown out, given that they touch a raw nerve, especially in tying the hands of politicians and stopping their excesses.

But even before the latest court ruling, IEBC had been in the eye of a storm. When the Supreme Court nullified the results of the first presidential election in 2017, it took a swipe at the commission, calling it as inefficient, and incapable of conducting a credible poll. The circumstances that prevailed then have not changed. Which is why quick interventions are critical to restore the credibility of the commission.