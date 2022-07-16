Thawing Kenya-Somalia ties good for both nations

It has taken the new leadership in Somalia just about a month to put its ties with Kenya back on track.

And there are already clear signs that the two neighbours are working closely together once again under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Back at the helm of the Somali nation after succeeding President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed aka Farmaajo, whose tenure from 2017 to 2022 saw the bilateral relations sour, Mr Mohamud is keen to forge warmer ties.

On Friday, Somalia allowed the resumption of miraa imports from Kenya and also permitted Kenya Airways to resume scheduled flights to Mogadishu.

These two developments are the latest signs that the two countries, which during Farmaajo’s reign had a bitter maritime border dispute in the International Court of Justice and once cut diplomatic ties, are charting a firm new course.

The rapprochement presents an opportunity to break away from brinkmanship and work together for mutual benefit.

After all, the neighbours share a largely porous 900-kilometre border that is the weakest link in regional peace and stability.

It has been breached numerous times by al-Shabaab terrorists and it is in the interest of the two countries to jointly enhance security.

President Mohamud brings to the table his experience, having literally had a ring-side seat when his predecessor managed the affairs of the nation.

He has pledged to help tackle common challenges between the two nations.

The worst is terrorism, which hampers efforts to dismantle the barriers to trade and economic cooperation. Somalia’s fish exports to Kenya will also resume immediately.

Somalia and Kenya need each other and we could not agree more with Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Mohamud that “there is a lot more to bring us together than to divide us”.

The two leaders’ meeting is crucial, coming just under a month before President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves office.