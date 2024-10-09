Test for Senate in bid to impeach Gachagua

Following Tuesday’s unanimous vote in the National Assembly to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his chances are narrowing though there is still an opportunity in the Senate. Another option is to go to court

DP Gachagua has put up a spirited fight against the allegations of corruption, undermining the government and stirring ethnic hatred. According to him, the impeachment motion contains unfounded allegations and baseless rumours and is a political witch-hunt to hound him out of office prematurely.

After a two-hour televised press conference on Monday, in which he tackled each of the 11 counts against him, he again vigorously defended himself in the National Assembly on Tuesday evening.

This did not deter a massive 281 MPs from voting to oust him, in a precedent-setting move under the 2010 Constitution. Only 44 MPs opposed the motion and one abstained. There are a total of 349 MPs, 290 of them elected in the constituencies, 47 women elected in the counties and 12 nominated representatives. The mover of the motion needed at least 233 MPs.

It is a tricky, delicate and emotive issue, which witnessed charged contributions on the floor of the House. Ten MPs, who had signed up to support the motion, did not vote, perhaps fearing repercussions after encountering hostility in their own constituencies.

The proceedings are moving swiftly with the Senate already in receipt of the legal documents from the National Assembly, whose members unanimously voted to have him tried by Senators from Wednesday next week.

DP Gachagua will be tried by the plenary, which will be faster than having a committee do so, and which would have taken much longer. This is the culmination of a bitter fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy just after two years at the helm of the nation.

The Senate will also grant DP Gachagua an opportunity to defend himself. But unlike Parliament, it will vote on each of the charges in the impeachment motion. If at least two-thirds of the 67 Senators vote for it, the DP shall cease to hold office.