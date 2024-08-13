Test for Education CS Julius Ogamba

A baptism of fire awaits new Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba. There is a looming teachers’ strike right at the beginning of the third school term, which is a vital period for preparations for national examinations. Schools are set to reopen in two weeks’ time.

Mr Ogamba will not enjoy the luxury of a warm welcome and a smooth initiation. He has taken charge at the Education ministry’s Jogoo House headquarters in Nairobi facing not just the strike threat, but also a cash crunch. Unless comprehensive measures are taken, the preparations for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) tests could be undermined.

A strike will definitely disrupt preparations and sitting for the KCSE exam and the KPSEA tests, to the detriment of the candidates. During his vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Mr Ogamba cited three key problems bedevilling the education sector. One is a shortage of teachers, the second is lack of engagement with parents and finally, inadequate infrastructure and facilities in nearly all the learning institutions.

These require solutions, which will only be possible through greater involvement of all the stakeholders, who are mainly the education officials, teachers and parents. However, more immediate is the need to engage the two teachers’ unions, which have issued a strike threat. The unions want their grievances, including failure to effect a pay rise, quickly addressed by the Teachers Service Commission, but as the head of the education sector, this is very much Mr Ogamba’s baby. Parents, teachers and other stakeholders are also keen to see how he plans to handle the Competency-Based Curriculum.

For now, he must lay emphasis on dealing with the strike threat. It must be averted to ensure smooth preparations for the examinations.