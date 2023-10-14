Terror alert a wake-up call to enhance security

The latest flare-up in the deadly conflict between Israel and the Hamas-led Palestinian administration has, no doubt, heightened security concerns in the Middle East and beyond.

A terror alert issued by the United States Embassy in Nairobi is useful feedback that needs to be taken seriously.

However, the problem with such alerts and travel advisories by Western embassies in Nairobi is the concern only about the safety of their citizens living in or visiting the country.

This is so and yet it is mostly Kenyans, who have suffered the worst consequences of the terror attacks targeting Americans and others.

The 1998 bomb blast at the American Embassy in Nairobi claimed more than 200 lives, and maimed nearly 5,000 people, mainly Kenyans.

It should never be about scaremongering, but comprehensive efforts to enhance the security of all the people.

What is more desirable is increased sharing of intelligence on the possible targets, and co-operation with Kenyan security agencies to prevent such attacks.

Of course, the duty of the American government is to ensure the safety of its citizens at home and overseas.

The embassy is, by issuing such a terror alert for Nairobi, of course, discharging its responsibility in protecting American interests and its citizens.

In this latest statement, the embassy has warned about the high risk of terrorists targeting areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya.

For the Americans to have issued such an alert, it means that they most likely have some credible and reliable information on terrorists’ possible targets, which should be used to secure them.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s brief on what steps the government is already taking to combat terrorism is laudable. The security agencies have intensified border patrols and stepped up surveillance.

Since February, dozens of suspects have been arrested and a huge cache of weapons and explosives intercepted and destroyed.