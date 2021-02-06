Technology not to blame 

The Judiciary has, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, come up with innovations to sustain, speed up and enhance the delivery of justice. After all, as the old saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied.

With the health restrictions to enable social distancing and curb the spread of the deadly virus, technology has come in handy. This is crucial as courts throughout the country are operating below capacity, with some of their functions severely cut back as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The plain truth is that the new scourge, which has ravaged almost every sector, has not stopped or reduced crimes or disputes for which the people need urgent arbitration.

However, of serious concern now is the electronic case filing system, which has not lived up to expectations. Indeed, the Case Tracking System (CTS) is being blamed for delays in dispensing justice.

Delivery of justice

Since the technology was evaluated, installed and checked to confirm that it, indeed, works, then it cannot be blamed for the hitches that have emerged.

In fact, this is a pointer to the inability to keep the system running. It is the operators who are letting down the would-be beneficiaries of this technology.

How come the supplier of the system has not been asked to review and fix any shortcomings that might have arisen?

The future across all the sectors is the use of technology to speed up and boost operations. The Judiciary has been at the forefront in digitising its services. The e-filing system enables litigants to lodge and track their cases.

At the the peak of the Covid-19 infections last year, the Judiciary conducted virtual court sessions with prisoners through video link sessions, easing bail and plea taking.

There is no turning back. The Judiciary must strive to attain more proficiency in the use of technology to enhance delivery of justice.