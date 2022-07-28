Team Kenya, go go for Commonwealth glory

The 22nd Commonwealth Games are under way in Birmingham, England, with Kenya having sent a contingent of 127 sportsmen and women in various events for the action that runs until August 8.

The games will be the largest ever, with an entry of 5,054 athletes from 72 nations competing in 20 disciplines alongside eight para sports.

Coming hot on the heels of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA, where Kenya finished fourth overall having won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals, Kenyans look forward to further success in England’s second largest city.

More importantly, these games come at a time Kenya is preparing for the August 9 General Election.

Sport transcends political persuasion and we hope our sportsmen and women in Birmingham will unite the nation through their exploits over the few days, as victory will be celebrated under one national anthem, across the political divide.

Kenya’s best ever performance at the Commonwealth Games was in the 2010 edition in Delhi, India, where we bagged 32 medals, 12 of them gold, 11 silver and nine bronze.

At the last outing in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia, however, Kenya managed almost half of the Delhi haul with a total of 17 medals (four gold, seven silver and six bronze).

With a bigger entry in Birmingham, we hope the Kenyan contingent of matches surpasses the Delhi landmark achievement.

It’s encouraging to see disciplines such as women’s hockey and three-on-three basketball make it to the Commonwealth Games as this sets the stage for a more solid participation at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

It’s discouraging, however, to note the shambolic build-up that has seen our boxing team having to borrow competition kit, and, equally, to note the littering of joy-riders on the Birmingham streets feeding on the taxpayer’s tab. We hope an audit will be carried out, these joy-riders unmasked and those found culpable punished, even as we celebrate the success of our athletes.