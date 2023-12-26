Teachers’ security vital

The reprieve for the teachers who had been sacked for refusing to work in the northeastern counties over terrorism fears is a welcome development. It demonstrates a big heart on the part of the government as it is quite clear that public service employees must be ready to work in any corner of this country.

It is really good news that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reinstated the primary and secondary school tutors, whom it had interdicted some months ago. However, it directed them to return to their stations from January 8.

The non-local teachers had deserted their stations, citing insecurity. They sought transfers in vain from Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties following terrorist attacks targeting non-locals. Some returned to their schools but 100 of them refused to do so and the TSC stopped their salaries.

Of course, the teachers have a genuine concern as personal safety and security is paramount. Their lives were under grave threat. However, denying learners instruction by their tutors for any reason violates their constitutional right to education. After all, these young people, who need a good education to effectively compete with their counterparts from all over the country, are not to blame for the insecurity in their region.

Providing security is the work of the government, whose mandate is to protect the lives and property of all Kenyans.

The national security agencies, including the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service, must protect the people and national sovereignty. The security teams must fight to eliminate internal agents of insecurity and also ensure that the country’s borders are not violated by local insurgents and their external allies.