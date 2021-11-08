Teachers must follow the sobering TSC guidelines

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has come up with comprehensive guidelines to help fight alcoholism, which poses a serious challenge to what is often fondly described as “the noble profession”. This could turn out to be the much-needed sobering moment that is long overdue.

Teachers who love the tipple and end up abandoning their charges have been put on notice. But it will not be a merely punitive matter as their employer will assist them to break the addiction and return to active service.

Alcoholism has been blamed for absenteeism, especially among male teachers, with many having lost their jobs over the years. They have been plunged into abject poverty. Some teachers, who have shown great dedication to their work, get led astray and become hooked to alcohol. It makes a lot of sense to help them to break away from this debilitating bondage and return to the classroom to help mould youngsters into responsible future productive citizens.

The steps the TSC has unveiled to tackle the problem include sending the affected teachers to rehabilitation centres. However, as often happens to addicts, this is not the magic bullet. Some relapse after coming out of rehab and resuming duty. Continued monitoring is essential to help curb the relapse.

In defence of its members, Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has downplayed the crisis, arguing that the incidence of alcoholism has reduced. But it urged the teachers to drink responsibly, subtly admitting that there is, indeed, a problem.

The commission wants school heads and other teachers and their spouses to help the affected tutors by offering them psychosocial support. It has also warned other teachers against condemning and profiling their colleagues or covering up for them when absent by taking up their lessons.