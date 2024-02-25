Teacher promotions OK but TSC should do more

There is some good news for thousands of teachers who have waited for this moment for a long time. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will this week confirm the promotion of teachers and is also expected to recruit some more. Those expected to benefit from the boom are 36,000 teachers with 6,000 others recruited, creating opportunities for trained unemployed tutors.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia says targeted are the teachers interviewed late last year and early this year. Some of these hardworking professionals have stagnated in a job group for years. They were interviewed for vacancies in primary and secondary schools and teacher-training colleges.

The letters will come with improved salaries, which should boost the teachers’ morale. The positions include chief principal, principal and deputy principal, head teacher and senior lecturer. Their elevation naturally creates vacancies as their replacements will be required in the places they will vacate and must be quickly filled to avoid disrupting operations.

TSC, which has been allocated Sh1 billion this financial year for the promotion of teachers, will also recruit 6,000 more. In this welcome boost for the teachers, some 46,000 who are engaged on contract will get permanent and pensionable jobs upon their completion of two years of service.

This has necessitated the recruitment of 20,000 more teachers on contract, which should ease the perennial shortage. The teachers’ unions are happy, though saying the promotions are long overdue and this will just be a drop in the ocean.

Since it is the job of the TSC, as the employer of the teachers on the government’s behalf, to initiate development programmes to sharpen their knowledge and skills, it has asked Parliament for Sh3.2 billion to pay for the training. This should make teaching more professional and attractive.