Teacher Professional Development training is good for the teaching profession

The ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court allowing the Teachers Service Commission to go on with the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) training is most commendable.

It clears the air over the legality of the programme introduced by the teachers’ employer last year but whose uptake has been slow.

Though opposed by some, it’s within the TSC’s constitutional mandate to introduce training programmes aimed at professionalising the trade to improve the quality of education teachers deliver.

For a long time, there has been no structured upskilling of teachers and those who have acquired new skills have done so on their own initiative.

There are many who have never acquired extra skills after graduating from college.

Like any profession worth its name, teaching in Kenya has come of age and progressive training should be key for all who wish to keep their teaching licence.

Teachers are crucial to the delivery of curriculum and upskilling, all of which are critical at this time of curriculum reforms.

But the government ought to come to the aid of teachers in shouldering the cost of the training.

As recommended by the previous Parliament, the cost of TPD should be factored into the budgetary allocation to TSC.

The commission also needs to increase the number of institutions providing the training as the current four are inadequate to serve close to 400,000 teachers.

Although the complaint has been raised, many institutions of higher learning did not tender for the service while others did not comply with the requirements.

After qualifying the training institutions, TSC should keenly evaluate and monitor them for quality assurance.

Besides, the training should be made flexible and attractive to teachers so as to remove the negative perception that it’s punitive.

The trainers can take advantage of technology to impart the skills not only during the school holidays but also within the term.