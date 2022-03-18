Target politicians for incitement at meetings

As politicians intensify their campaigns, crisscrossing the country to market themselves and their parties ahead of the August 9 General Election, they must resist the temptation to make utterances that threaten peace.

Elections are about five months away and the leaders have every right to seek support. The freedoms of movement and association are guaranteed by the Constitution. What they have no right to do is incite violence.

Security agencies, especially the National Police Service, will have to work extra hard to maintain law and order. It is the same politicians that need protection from those who might want to curtail their movement, who also tend to be reckless in their utterances. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has already put politicians on notice. They should know that someone is watching and listening.

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia and his team say 36 social media accounts are being used for hate mongering. They have already summoned some politicians, but it is not enough to just talk to them and let them go away to make even more inciting remarks. The NCIC must liaise with the police and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to have inciters arrested and arraigned.

For a country that has yet to recover fully from the 2007/8 post-election violence, in which more than 1,000 people perished and hundreds of thousands were displaced from their homes and farms, this is not a laughing matter.

The agency has compiled a list of words considered incitement in Kiswahili, English and vernacular languages. It will be on the lookout for those words at political rallies, on social media and in radio and TV talk shows.

For their part, the police must step up surveillance against the politicians hiring goons to disrupt their opponents’ meetings.