Target of 19m Covid-19 jabs by June possible

The Ministry of Health target to vaccinate 19 million Kenyan adults by June is ambitious but achievable. This is an absolutely important task to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides causing deaths, the scourge has, for nearly two years, had a devastating impact on the economy, wrecking lives through infections and massive job losses. There have been more than 315,000 confirmed infections and 5,500 deaths in the country.

And just when the burden was beginning to ease, with the government relaxing restrictions, the Omicron variant was detected in South Africa. That added gloom to the worst global health crisis since the Spanish Flu over a century ago.

Thanks to great cooperation between governments, international health agencies and other organisations, the Omicron threat has greatly eased. South Africa has even lifted a night curfew, meaning, the threat was not as grave as was feared.

However, the deadly viral disease remains unpredictable. The people must not lower their guard as Covid-19 is still very much around. This is why the vaccination campaign must be stepped up, even as the health protocols to curb its spread are strictly enforced.

The health authorities must not tire of reminding the people about the need to wear face masks in public, observe social distancing, and wash hands regularly.

But most importantly, the people must get vaccinated. That has been proven to be the most effective way to achieve herd immunity and reduce the spread of the virus. It’s encouraging that Kenya hopes to fully vaccinate 70 per of the adult population by June and 27 million by the end of the year.

National Task Force on Vaccine Development chief Willy Akhwale has given the best assurance so far, that the job is doable since there are 7.2 million doses of different vaccines in the stores. On average, the country administers 100,000 doses a day and the Health ministry plans to double that.