Tap women’s potential

In its endeavour to pay adequate attention to diverse issues, the United Nations has come up with specific theme days.

Though critics often joke that every day could soon become a special day for something, thus undermining the intended impact, they remain essential.

Today, October 15, is the International Day of Rural Women. There are other UN theme days that address matters affecting women.

Perhaps, the most recognisable is the International Women’s Day marked on March 8. Others include the November 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the International Day of the Girl Child, marked on October 11, and the Girls in ICT Day, on April 22.

These days enable the international community to zero in and tackle the challenges facing women to harness the great potential of this gender for individual, family and community advancement and overall socio-economic development.

This year’s theme is ‘Rural Woman Cultivating Good Food for All’. It highlights the essential role that rural women and girls play in food systems. The National Gender and Equality Commission is leading the country in especially honouring the rural women. The UN General Assembly established this day in 2007 in appreciation of the women’s critical role in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating poverty.

A majority of Kenyan women live in the rural areas and make up 75 per cent of the agricultural labour force compared to 51 per cent for men. Agriculture contributes 34.2 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product, with women producing at least 60 per cent of all the food. Though the implementation of the constitutional requirement that not more than two-thirds of members of all elective and appointive positions should be of the same gender remains elusive, it is still a worthy goal.