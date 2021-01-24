Tap talent in schools

Primary and secondary schools have, arguably, been the best breeding ground for sporting talent in the country. However, the sector is one of those that have been hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic after it was closed in March last year as the world battled to control the spread of the new coronavirus disease.

But there is a glimpse of hope after the Ministry of Education announced the reopening of schools at the beginning of this month, even though sports programmes remain suspended.

But as the saying goes, all work without play makes jack a dull boy. The Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) and Cabinet secretaries George Magoha (Education) and Amina Mohamed (Sports) need to come up with quick solutions to ensure the youth school talent does not go to waste.

In fact, the best sports talent are now in the students clearing Form Four and it’s a pity that they have not been able to play for over a year now.

That is why the country needs to have a proper transition programme in sports at each level of education so that talent is developed to its full potential.

With Nairobi hosting the World Under-20 Championships on August 17-22 this year and Kenya Hockey Union preparing a team to the Africa Junior Cup on March 22-28 in Accra, it’s quite clear that most of the athletes will come from schools.

They need to prepare adequately for these events, among others that the country will be participating in or hosting this year. Athletics Kenya and KHU have selected tentative teams or athletes to compete in these events. But preparations will be key.

Sports federations, KSSSA and the government must come up with a deliberate programme for the youngsters. For instance, they need to consider holiday sports camps in April where talented students can train while as they study.