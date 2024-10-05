Tap arid regions potential

Though they still lag behind the rest of the country, the remote northern counties have recorded some reasonable development in the past 10 years, thanks to devolution. The building of infrastructure, especially roads, health facilities and water projects has greatly improved the people’s lives in these hitherto marginalised pastoral lands.

Through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) some urban centres have sprung up in the rural arid and semi-arid lands. For the first time since Independence six decades ago, some of these counties have just built their first tarmac roads. There are still a lot of challenges, but on the whole, there is plenty of optimism.

However, insecurity remains a major problem that calls for increased security deployment. Terrorism often rears its ugly head from across the border in Somalia. Terrorists target communications infrastructure by attacking mobile telephone masts.

Government efforts are making a huge difference but private initiative is also essential. A feasibility study on peace-positive investment in Elgeyo-Marakwet, Mandera, and Marsabit counties has confirmed that they are endowed with abundant natural resources. There is potential waiting to be harnessed in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, trade, and infrastructure, as well as storage and transport and renewable energy.

However, this region experiences protracted ethnic conflicts, underdevelopment and marginalisation. Conflict-insensitive investments can increase disparities, fuel grievances and lead to more violence, hampering progress.

The dream of a just, equitable and prosperous nation set out in the Vision 2030 blueprint applies to the people in the arid and semi-arid lands as well. Poverty and inequality can be reduced by boosting regional development.