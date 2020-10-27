Tanzania elections a vote for democracy

Tanzanians go to the polls today, once again reaffirming their country's status as a democratic nation.

Tanzania has since independence distinguished itself for holding elections every five years without fail and having peaceful transitions. Dr John Pombe Magufuli is the fifth President.

Founding President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere laid a firm foundation and played in a key role in forging national unity. And when he felt he had made his contribution, he readily gave way, explaining that it was right for him, 'kung'atuka". He had set a precedent.

His successor, Hassan Mwinyi, was at the helm for 10 years. Ben Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete also served their 10-year terms each before Dr Magufuli.

Today's election will definitely hand a new five-year term to the incumbent. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) not only enjoys the advantage of incumbency, it also commands solid grassroots support throughout the country.

It will take a lot more time to build an opposition that can threaten CCM's stranglehold on the nation. This is not necessarily CCM's problem, as it has the voters' mandate.

This election comes after a relentless crackdown made it extremely difficult for the weak opposition to even organise itself.

Dr Magufuli has made it more difficult for the opposition to mount any meaningful challenge against CCM.

Among the 15 presidential candidates, Chadema's Tundu Lissu, who is the main challenger, only returned home in July after three years overseas being treated for bullet wounds suffered in an apparent assassination attempt.

A ban on rallies, punishment of dissent, curtailing of freedom of expression and tough media laws have made the playing ground uneven. A win for the opposition would be a miracle.

However, President Magufuli has done quite well during his first term on socio-economic development and building infrastructure that could still have won him a new term.

He lists the expansion of free education, rural electrification and infrastructure projects as his signature achievements.

The biggest score for both the government and the opposition, though, is building a vibrant democracy, the shortcomings notwithstanding.